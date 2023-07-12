With Barbie's trailer out, here's a look at the original Barbie doll

Barbie is a fashion doll launched on March 9, 1959 by American toy company Mattel, Inc Ruth Handler, an American businesswoman, is credited with the creation of the Barbie doll using a German doll, called Bild Lilli, as her inspiration.

Barbie dolls have become an important part of the toy fashion doll market for over six decades and have been the subject of numerous controversies and lawsuits, often involving parodies of the doll and her lifestyle. Toy company Mattel has sold over a billion Barbie dolls, making it the company's most profitable line. Barbie and her best male friend, Ken, have been described as two most popular dolls in the world.

History of Barbie dolls

Handler's daughter, Barbara, used to play with paper dolls and would often give them adult roles, as at the time, most children's toy dolls were representations of infants.

Handler realised that there was a gap in the market and she got the idea of creating an adult-bodied doll.

In 1956, during a trip to Europe, Handler came across a German toy doll, called Bild Lilli, which looked similar to what Handler wanted to create. Upon her return to the US, Handler redesigned the doll and it was given a new name, Barbie, after Handler's daughter Barbara. Handler released the doll at the American International Toy Fair in New York City on March 9, 1959.

The first Barbie doll wore a black-and-white zebra striped swimsuit and a ponytail and was available as either a blonde or a brunette. The doll was marketed as a "teen-age fashion model", with her clothes created by Mattel fashion designer Charlotte Johnson.

Barbie's full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. The first Barbie dolls were manufactured in Japan, with their clothes hand-stitched in Japan. Around 350,000 Barbie dolls were sold during the first year of production.

Barbie dolls have had multiple appearance changes, most notably in 1971 when the doll's eyes were adjusted to look forwards rather than having the sideways glance of the original model. The standard dolls are approximately 29 cm tall.

There are more than 170 dolls with different skin tones and hairstyles.

Barbie dolls were one of the first toys to have a marketing strategy based on television advertising, which has been copied widely by other toys. In 2006, it was estimated that over a billion Barbie dolls had been sold worldwide in over 150 countries, with Mattel stating that worldwide, a Barbie doll was sold every three second.

Media appearance

Since the 1980s, Barbie-branded products have included books, clothes, cosmetic products, video games, and audio-visual content. Barbie dolls have made appearances in many films, starting with Barbie in The Nutcracker in 2001.

Barbie in the Pink Shoes was released on February 26, 2013, and the film series has sold over 110 million units globally. Since 2012, Barbie has appeared in several television and web series, including Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, Barbie: Dreamtopia, Barbie: Dreamhouse Adventures, and Barbie: It Takes Two. The latest film, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, is set to release on July 21, 2023.

Facts about barbie doll:

-Barbie is from (fictional) Willows, Wisconsin, where she attended high school.

-Her birthday is March 9, 1959, the day she was unveiled to the toy industry

-The first barbie doll was sold for $3

-The first Barbie commercial aired during the Mickey Mouse Club in 1959

-Barbie doll’s signature color is Barbie Pink

-Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has taken a Barbie doll with her on her trip to the International Space Station

-In 1997, the song, “Barbie Girl” by Aqua topped the charts

-In 1997, the company debuted Share a Smile Becky, the first fashion doll to come with a wheelchair

-Barbie has a strong social media presence with over 19 millions followers across platforms.

-As of 2015, Barbie's biggest collector is German national Bettina Dorfmann, who owns over 15,000 types of Barbie dolls, earning her the Guinness Book of World Records title for the largest collection in the world.

-Toy company Mattel has made a Barbie for President doll for nearly every election year since 1992. The 2016 edition came as a female vice president doll.