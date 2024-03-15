Home / World News / World Consumer Rights Day 2024: History, Theme, Importance, and more

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: History, Theme, Importance, and more

World Consumer Rights Day is marked on 15 March of every year. The day is observed for creating awareness about the rights of all consumers against fraud, discrimination, and other such practices

World Consumer Rights Day
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 7:02 AM IST
Consumers need to be aware of the rights they have for them to not be taken advantage of or misled. The rights also guarantee that the buyers get absolute value for cash. To guarantee that they are not taken advantage of or misled, they should know their rights and practise them constantly.
Sometimes individuals don't know about their rights, and it may be hard for them. World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated to spread more awareness about customer rights.

This is not the same as National Consumer Rights Day. While both discuss comparative rights, National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated at a national level while World Consumer Rights Day is marked at a worldwide level with a different intention and scope.

World Consumer Rights Day: History 
On March 15, 1962, President John F. Kennedy addressed the US Congress and spoke on consumer rights. This incident denoted the first time that a world leader discussed consumer rights. In 1983, the first World Consumer Rights Day was celebrated. From that point onwards, the United Nations popularised the celebration of the day.

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2024 has been chosen by Consumers International as 'Fair and responsible AI for consumers'. Breakthroughs in generative AI have surprised the digital world.

World Consumer Rights Day: Importance
On this day, individuals get together to spread awareness about the consumer's rights that exist to safeguard the masses from fraud, discrimination and exploitation.

The most ideal way to mark the day is by teaching ourselves about the consumer privileges and rights that we have and knowing how we can practise them. This day additionally urges individuals to be more active in protecting their privileges and guaranteeing that they are protected from malpractice.

Consumer Rights Day: Quotes 
“Your customer’s perception is your reality." – Kate Zabriskie
"Your customer doesn’t care how much you know until they know how much you care." – Damon Richards
"Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning." – Bill Gate
"Our personal consumer choices have ecological, social, and spiritual consequences. It is time to re-examine some of our deeply held notions that underlie our lifestyles." -  David Suzuki

"The copyright bargain: a balance between protection for the artist and rights for the consumer." - Robin Gross.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

