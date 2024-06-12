Home / World News / World Day Against Child Labour 2024: History, Theme, Importance and Quotes

The ILO and its partners observe the World Day Against Child Labour every year on 12 June. The goal is to bring attention to the issue of child labour and bring it to an end for the benefit of world

child labour
There are millions of children in child labour. Photo: Shutterstock
New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
On June 12, the World Day Against Child Labour is observed. Its objective is to spark the growing global movement against child labour. The United Nations believes that child labour could be eradicated if people and governments focused on the primary cause and recognized the connection between social justice and child labor. 
Children should experience childhood in an environment where their wellbeing and development is prioritised and taken care of. They must not be compelled to perform manual labour to make a living since they are prone to physical and emotional exploitation. Sadly, the majority of poor nations are plagued by child labour and abuse.

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Theme 

"Let’s act on our commitments: End Child Labour" is the theme of World Day Against Child Labour 2024. The International Labor Organization (ILO) is committed to ensuring that all children, particularly those at risk from child labour, have safe and healthy working conditions. 
They are developing and implementing policies and programs that will support the transition to safe and healthy work for children. They are doing this by collaborating with governments, employers, civil society, and other partners.  

World Day Against Child Labour: History and Importance

The International Labor Organization (ILO) celebrated the first World Day Against Child Labor on June 12, 2002, at its headquarters in Geneva, which had been established the day before. The purpose of World Day Against Child Labor is to promote and broaden the global call to end child labour. 
A National Policy on Child Employment, which focuses on the rehabilitation of children and adolescents who have been exposed to employment has been implemented by the Indian central government since 1987. In addition, it addresses the underlying causes of poverty by assisting the families of victims in enhancing their economic prospects.

World Day Against Child Labour: Quotes

    • “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” – Rabindranath Tagore.
    • “You can’t regulate child labour. You can’t regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong.” – Michael Moore.
    • “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.
    • “Safety and security don’t just happen; they are the result of collective consensus and public investment.” – Nelson Mandela.
    • “Some girls cannot go to school because of the child labour and child trafficking.” – Malala Yousafzai.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

