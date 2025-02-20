World Day of Social Justice 2025: Date, theme, history and significance

Every year, the world observes the World Day of Social Justice to emphasize the significance of promoting social justice by tackling problems including poverty, unemployment, exclusion, gender inequality, and human rights. The annual event acts as a reminder of the need to build a more equitable society.

It also examines potential remedies and advancements while bringing attention to global social injustice. It is a day to bring attention to social injustices, elevate the voices of the oppressed, and demand significant change. On this day, individuals, organizations, and governments can evaluate our progress toward social justice and identify areas that need work.

World Day of Social Justice 2025: Theme

The World Day of Social Justice 2025 theme is “Empowering Inclusion: Bridging Gaps Of Social Justice,” focusing on the importance of inclusive policies and social protection in managing systematic inequality.

World Day of Social Justice: Date and history

Every year on February 20, we commemorate the World Day of Social Justice. The ILO Declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization was unanimously approved by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on June 10, 2008. This is the third significant statement of principles and policies adopted by the International Labour Conference since the 1919 ratification of the ILO Constitution.

It expands upon the 1944 Philadelphia Declaration and the 1998 Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. The 2008 Declaration outlines the current understanding of the ILO's mandate in light of globalization. Beginning with the sixty-third session of the General Conference on November 26, 2007, the General Conference established February 20 as the annual World Day for Social Justice.

Significance of World Day of Social Justice

The concept behind the World Day of Social Justice celebration is that all national and international policy should prioritize improving social justice. According to the United Nations (UN) website, “Supporters contend that promoting decent work and a fair globalization agenda focused on fundamental rights, employment opportunities, social protections, and constructive social dialogue between governments, employers, and workers is key to putting social justice at the core”.

The UN further said, “However, advocates point out the persisting grave injustices, widespread labour insecurity, high inequality, and unravelling social contracts exacerbated by global crises”.

The UN says that establishing and maintaining peace and security both inside and between countries depends on socioeconomic development and social justice. Additionally, it stated that without peace and security, or without respect for all fundamental freedoms and human rights, social growth and social justice cannot be achieved.

Through trade, investment, and money movements, as well as technological advancements like information technology, globalization and interdependence are creating new prospects for the expansion of the global economy and the advancement and improvement of living standards globally. Nevertheless, the UN stated that there are still significant barriers to further integration and full participation in the global economy for developing nations and some nations with economies in transition, as well as significant financial crises, insecurity, poverty, exclusion, and inequality both within and between societies.