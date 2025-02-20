UNICEF, WHO to continue mass polio vaccination campaign in Gaza Strip

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have launched an emergency polio outbreak response in the Gaza Strip, with a mass vaccination campaign scheduled from 22 to 26 February 2025.

In a joint statement, the two world organisations said that the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) will be administered to over 591,000 children under 10 years of age to protect them from polio. This campaign follows the recent detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in Gaza, signaling ongoing circulation in the environment, putting children at risk .

"Pockets of individuals with low or no immunity provide the virus an opportunity to continue spreading and potentially cause disease. The current environment in Gaza, including overcrowding in shelters and severely damaged water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, which facilitates fecal-oral transmission, create ideal conditions for further spread of poliovirus. Extensive population movement consequent to the current ceasefire is likely to exacerbate the spread of poliovirus infection," reads the statement.

The upcoming vaccination campaign aims to reach all children under 10 years of age, including those previously missed, to close immunity gaps and end the outbreak. The use of the oral polio vaccine will help end this outbreak by preventing the spread of the virus. An additional polio vaccination round is planned to be implemented in April.

The campaign will be led by the Palestinian Ministry of Health and implemented with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other partners.