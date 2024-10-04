World Food Price Index registers biggest increase since March 2022

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
By Celia Bergin


Global food prices saw the largest jump in 2.5 years in September, with bad weather and geopolitical risks threatening to keep consumer costs elevated for longer.
 

An index of food-commodity prices created by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization rose to the highest level since August last year, according to data released on Friday. The 3% gain in the gauge — that tracks grains, sugar, meat, dairy and vegetable oils costs — is the largest increase since March 2022. 

That month the index had jumped more than 13% following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the index tracks raw commodity costs rather than retail prices, the rise could indicate that higher food prices may continue to hit consumers as bad weather in key growers and escalating tensions in the Middle East threaten to roil food markets. 

Although the index has rolled back from a record high witnessed in the wake of the Russian attack, signs of tight supplies and pinch points in global trade routes have fueled a fresh upward push for food prices. 

The largest gains were seen in sugar prices on signs of a worse crop in Brazil and concerns over India’s export abilities. Vegetable oil and grain prices also saw notable hike on signs of smaller supplied of crops such as wheat, palm, sunflowers, and rapeseed. 




The pressure may continue for the markets, with the FAO separately cutting its global grain stockpile forecast from a month ago. 

(Updates with chart, details throughout. A previous version reflected that FAO corrected the scale of the increase)
Topics :InflationWorld food pricesGlobal economy

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

