World Health Day 2023: Know about the day promoting 'health for all'

World Health Organization (WHO) observes April 7 as World Health Day to mark the anniversary of its founding in 1948. This year marks the 75th World Health Day.

World Health Day 2023: #HealthForAll

According to WHO, a theme is selected every year to highlight priority areas for that particular year and the theme for World Health Day in 2023 is "Health for all". The underlying idea of this year's theme is to emphasise the importance of horizontal outreach of health facilities, the global health agency said. It underlines the importance of providing basic health facilities to the marginalised sections of society that do not have access to healthcare.

The idea of "Health for all" proposes that all people should have good health and a fulfilling life in a sustainable world.

Addressing the media on the occasion of World Health Day, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO said, "Since 2000, access to essential services has increased significantly, but at least half the world’s population still lacks access to one or more services like family planning, basic sanitation, or access to a health worker."

Highlighting the importance of the right to health for all, WHO said on its website, "The right to health is a basic human right and every individual should have access to it and financial constraints should not be a limitation on the quality of healthcare one gets."

"Covid-19 and other health emergencies, overlapping humanitarian and climate crises, economic constraints, and war, have made every country's journey to #HealthForAll more urgent. Now is the time for leaders to take action to meet their universal health coverage commitments and for civil society to hold leaders accountable," the WHO website states.

Last year, the theme was "Our plant, our health" which aimed to gather global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

World Health Day 2023: Why is the day significant?

Back in 1948, countries of the world came together and founded WHO to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. Two years later, in 1950, the first World Health Day was celebrated on April 7 and since then, it is observed every year on the same day.

It is #WorldHealthDay!



For 75 years, WHO has been committed to promoting #HealthForAll & serving the vulnerable.



Let's celebrate the public health successes of the past & inspire action to tackle future health challenges. #WHO75 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2023

World Health Day 2023: What should people do?

WHO recommends that people take care of their health throughout, not just when sick. "Often, we only pay attention to our health when we fall ill. World Health Day serves as a reminder and a chance for us all to give our health the attention that it deserves. Not only does it remind us to look at our own personal health and lifestyles, but it also draws our attention to the bigger picture," said WHO.