Home / World News / India, China to account for half of global economic growth: IMF chief

India, China to account for half of global economic growth: IMF chief

"The period of slower economic activity will be prolonged, with the next five years witnessing less than 3% growth, our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990," she said

Washington
India, China to account for half of global economic growth: IMF chief

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The IMF chief on Thursday said that the world economy is expected to grow at less than 3 per cent this year, with India and China expected to account for half of global growth in 2023.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that a sharp slowdown in the world economy last year following the raging pandemic and Russia's military invasion of Ukraine would continue this year.

The period of slower economic activity will be prolonged, with the next five years witnessing less than 3 per cent growth, our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990, and well below the average of 3.8 per cent from the past two decades," she said.

Some momentum comes from emerging economies Asia especially is a bright spot. India and China are expected to account for half of global growth in 2023. But others face a steeper climb, she explained.

After a strong recovery in 2021 came the severe shock of Russia's war in Ukraine and its wide-ranging consequences global growth in 2022 dropped by almost half, from 6.1 to 3.4 per cent, Georgieva said.

Georgieva said slower growth would be a severe blow," making it even harder for low-income nations to catch up.

"Poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend that was started by the COVID crisis, she explained.

Her comments come ahead of next week's spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, where policy-makers will convene to discuss the global economy's most pressing issues.

The annual gathering will take place as central banks around the world continue to raise interest rates to tame galloping inflation rates.

About 90 per cent of advanced economies are projected to see a decline in their growth rates this year, she said.

For low-income countries, higher borrowing costs come at a time of weakening demand for their exports, she said.

Georgieva added that while the global banking system had come a long way since the 2008 financial crisis, concerns remain about vulnerabilities that may be hidden, not just at banks but also non-banks.

Now is not the time for complacency.

Topics :IMFKristalina Georgievaeconomic growth

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Also Read

IMF, World Bank raise concerns over worsening global economic outlook

'Worst is yet to come': IMF's gloomy forecast for global economy in 2023

India bright light economy, but reforms needed for $10 trn GDP: IMF

India, China likely to drive half of 2023 global growth, says IMF

Oil dips after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023

Canada's employment continues to show upward trend, up by 0.2% in March

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast to 0.5% this year

US to forbid schools, colleges to ban trans athletes but allow exceptions

Biden is set to propose toughest-ever rules on car pollution to spur EVs

US big tech Google, Amazon struggle to lay off employees in Europe

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story