World Human Rights Day 2024: History, significance, theme, quotes and more

World Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10. It is a testament to the universal commitment to equality, freedom, and human dignity. Human rights play a vital role as a preventative, protective and transformative force for good. This day also empowers people and communities across the world to build a better future.

World Human Rights Day 2024: History

World Human Rights Day was established in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). It is the first global enunciation of human rights.

This landmark document outlined the fundamental rights that every individual is entitled to, regardless of race, religion, gender, or nationality.

Human Rights Day was formally adopted at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on 4 December 1950, when the General Assembly declared resolution 423 (V). It invited all the member states and any other interested organisations to celebrate the day as they saw fit. The Human Rights Day is celebrated to honour this monumental achievement and to remind the world of its collective responsibility to uphold these principles.

World Human Rights Day 2024: Significance

World Human Rights Day emphasises the importance of protecting and promoting human rights across the world. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight against discrimination, oppression, and inequality. The day also acknowledges the contributions of activists, organizations, and governments working tirelessly to safeguard these rights.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights sets out a broad range of fundamental rights and freedoms to which all people are entitled. World Human Rights Day guarantees the rights of every individual everywhere, without distinction based on nationality, place of residence, gender, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, or any other status.

In 2024, with the rise of conflicts, social inequalities, and environmental crises across the world, the need to reaffirm the universality of human rights has become very critical. This day encourages individuals and nations alike to advocate for a world where justice and equality prevail.

World Human Rights Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Human Rights Day 2024 is “Our rights, our future, right now.”

