Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Omnicom to acquire Interpublic, forming ad giant with $26 bn annual revenue

Omnicom to acquire Interpublic, forming ad giant with $26 bn annual revenue

Shares of Interpublic jumped more than 15 per cent before the market open on Monday, while Omnicom's stock fell more than 2 per cent

omnicon
The deal is expected to have annual cost savings of USD 750 million. | Image: AdAge
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Omnicom is buying Interpublic Group in a stock-for-stock deal that will create an advertising powerhouse with combined annual revenue of almost USD 26 billion.

Shareholders of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock that they own. Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6 per cent of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4 per cent after the transaction is complete.

The combined company will keep the Omnicom name and trade under the OMC ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

The deal is expected to have annual cost savings of USD 750 million.

The transaction is targeted to close during the second half of next year. It still needs the approval of Omnicom and Interpublic shareholders.

Shares of Interpublic jumped more than 15 per cent before the market open on Monday, while Omnicom's stock fell more than 2 per cent.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Metropolis Healthcare acquires 100% stake in Core Diagnostics for Rs 246 cr

Reassessment notice on non-existent entity after demerger unjustified: SC

Mavco and Avenue Capital Group acquire Hubergroup for global growth

Reliance, Disney complete merger; form Rs 70,352 crore joint venture

MUFG bullish on India, seeks M&A deals to drive growth, expand presence

Topics :Merger and AcquisitionAdvertising industryAdjusted gross revenue

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story