Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Some pernicious forces trying to show India in bad colour: VP Dhankhar

Some pernicious forces trying to show India in bad colour: VP Dhankhar

Vice President said these forces have a 'sinister design' to use international fora to question our human rights record

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Foundation Day function of the National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday cautioned that some pernicious forces were trying to show India in a "bad colour" and called for a "counter-attack" to neutralise such attempts.

He also said India does not like to be sermonised or lectured on human rights.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing the foundation day celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission here, he described Partition, imposition of Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as traumatising events which "stand as sombre reminder of fragility of liberty".

Dhankhar said there are "pernicious forces, that in a structured manner, seek to unfairly seek to taint us".

He said these forces have a "sinister design" to use international fora to question our human rights record.

He said there was need to neutralise such forces and said he would use the term "pratighat" or counter-attack to fit the Indian context.

More From This Section

Wrestlers' harassment: HC asks Delhi Police's reply on Brij Bhushan's plea

LIVE news: Supreme Court lifts stay on sacrilege cases against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Ten more die after 'consuming illicit liquor' in Bihar, toll rises to 35

Child marriage prevention cannot be undermined by personal laws: SC

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in HPZ token money laundering probe

The vice president said these forces have devised indexes and rank everyone in the world to show "our nation in bad colour".

He also hit out at the hunger index which ranked India poorly, saying during the Covid pandemic, the government supported over 80 crore people with free ration regardless of their caste and creed.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Will make proposal on financial aid to rescued bonded labourers: NHRC to SC

Rape-murder of woman doctor: NHRC sends notice to state govt, police chief

NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over death of inmates at shelter home

NHRC issues notice to health ministry, Delhi govt over shooting at hospital

NHRC advisory on begging recommends nationwide database, rehabilitation

Topics :National Human Rights CommissionVice PresidentHuman Rightshuman rights violations

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story