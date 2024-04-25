World Malaria Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

Malaria is a deadly disease caused by mosquito bites which is quite common in tropical and subtropical countries. The common symptoms of Malaria are shaking, chills and high fever. However, this disease is preventable with proper precautions and some preventive measures.

Every year, the world celebrates World Malaria Day on April 25, 2024, to raise awareness about the preventive measures against Malaria and what we can do to ensure that we don't fall victim to this disease. Let's understand the history and significance of World Malaria Day.

World Malaria Day 2024 History

African governments have been celebrating Africa's Malaria Day since 2001 which was changed to World Malaria Day at the World Health Assembly's 60th session sponsored by the World Health Organisation (WHO). They decided that the world needs to be more aware and cautious about preventive measures against Malaria and mosquito bites. Since then, World Malaria Day has been celebrated every year.

World Malaria Day 2024 Significance

World Malaria Day urges people to come together to prevent the spread of this disease. This is a platform for international partners, foundations and companies showing their efforts in eradicating this disease and contributing to getting a better healthcare structure.

The regional director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed stated that on World Malaria Day 2024 they emphasised the urgent need to address the stark inequalities persisting in access to prevention of malaria. He stated on WHO's official website that reads, "On this World Malaria Day 2024, we unite under the theme - Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world. This theme, which is in sync with this year’s World Health Day theme–My Health, My Right–underscores the urgent need to address the stark inequities that persist in access to malaria prevention, detection, and treatment services.”

World Malaria Day 2024 Theme

This year the World Malaria Day 2024 theme is "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world".