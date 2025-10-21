Biggest museum heists
- August 2023: British Museum – Around 2,000 artefacts, including gold jewellery and gems, were stolen over a long period
- August 2020: Hofje van Mevrouw Van Aerden Museum, near Utrecht – Two Laughing Boys by Frans Hals, worth $18 million, were stolen
- March 2020: Singer Laren Museum, Amsterdam – Van Gogh's Spring Garden was stolen
- November 2019: Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault), Dresden – Jewellery with over 4,300 diamonds, worth $124 million, was stolen
- May 2015: Madrid, Private Collection – Five paintings by Francis Bacon, worth $25 million, were looted
- October 2012: Kunsthal Museum, Rotterdam – Seven paintings by Picasso, Matisse, Monet and others were stolen
- May 2010: Musee d'Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris – Five paintings, worth $117.98 million, including Picasso and Matisse, were stolen
- February 2008: Buehrle Collection, Zurich – Four paintings by Cezanne, Degas, Van Gogh, Monet stolen ($164 million)
- December 2004: Sao Paulo Museum of Art – Picasso's Portrait of Suzanne Bloch and Portinari's The Coffee Worker were stolen ($55.5 million)
- August 2003: Drumlanrig Castle, Scotland – Leonardo da Vinci’s Madonna of the Yarnwinder stolen ($53 million)
- December 2002: Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam – Two Van Gogh paintings were stolen ($56 million each)
- November 1993: Modern Museum, Stockholm – Eight works by Picasso and Braque were looted ($60 million)
- April 1991: Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam – 20 paintings, including Van Gogh's The Potato Eaters, were stolen ($500 million)
- 1911: Louvre Museum, Paris – Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa was stolen. It was recovered after two months.
Indian museum thefts
