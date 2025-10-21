Why Trump is demolishing part of White House for 'big, beautiful ballroom'

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that work had officially begun on the construction of a new White House 'ballroom ', a large addition he described as "big, beautiful and privately funded".

Parts of the White House’s East Wing have been demolished as crews began tearing down sections of the covered entryway and windows on Monday. Trump said the East Wing is being “fully modernised".

“I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social, adding that it marks the fulfilment of a dream more than a century in the making.

Trump's obsession with ballroom Trump's obsession for building a grand formal event space at the White House goes back a decade. He first floated the idea during Barack Obama's presidency and offered to personally fund the construction. David Axelrod, who was a senior adviser to Obama, told NPR that Trump wanted to speak to him about the idea. "'You know, you have these state dinners and you have them in these little tents'," Axelrod recalled Trump telling him. "And he said, 'You know, I build ballrooms. I build the greatest ballrooms and you can come down to Florida to see them'."

During a 2016 campaign in Ohio, Trump raked up the ballroom issue again, because "having a tent is not that good". Tents are used at the White House because the existing East Room can accommodate only about 200 guests, making it unsuitable for large gatherings such as state dinners, receptions, or press events. Temporary tents erected on the South Lawn or Rose Garden provide extra space, weather protection, and flexibility for hosting hundreds of attendees. According an NPR report, Obama hosted several state dinners in tents, while former president Joe Biden also held four of his six state dinners in outdoor tents.

Details of the ballroom construction Trump earlier said the $250 million addition would be built “near” the existing structure but would not alter it. Trump has plans for an enormous ballroom covering 90,000 square feet. In July, he stated that funding would come from his own pocket as well as from other contributors. “It won't interfere with the current building. It won't be. It'll be near it but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of,” Trump said in July. “It's my favourite. It's my favourite place. I love it.”

Trump said in his post that the East Wing was “completely separate” from the main White House, although it is physically connected to it. He said “ground has been broken” on the “much-needed” ballroom. “For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc,” he wrote. The US President also said the project is being privately funded by “many generous Patriots", although the identities of the donors have not been disclosed. White House structure and past modifications The White House has been the official residence of US presidents for two centuries. The East Wing was originally constructed in 1902 and last modified in 1942.

Trump has made several changes to the presidential residence this year, including redecorating the Oval Office with gold furnishings and paving over sections of the Rose Garden lawn with concrete to install tables and chairs. Historians criticise ballroom project The new renovation plan has drawn criticism from the Society of Architectural Historians, an international non-profit group dedicated to the study and preservation of historic architecture, BBC reported. In a statement last week, the organisation said it “expresses great concern over the proposed ballroom additions,” noting that it will be the first major change to its exterior appearance in the last 83 years.