World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

The world celebrates World Tsunami Awareness Day every year on November 5 to raise awareness about the dangers of tsunamis and encourage people to be prepared in advance in case a natural disaster strikes. The United Nations General Assembly established the day in 2015 to remind the world that early warning systems and community education are needed to avoid the devastating impacts of tsunamis.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024: History

World Tsunami Awareness Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2015, designating November 5 as a day to foster global awareness and action around the threat of tsunamis. The assembly chose November 5 as a Tsunami awareness day as it holds deep historical significance, inspired by the Japanese story of the “Inamura-no-hi”, or the “burning of the rice sheaves” incident.

In 1854, a massive earthquake struck the Japanese coast that triggered a tsunami. A local village leader noticed the signs of an upcoming wave and to alert villagers to flee to higher ground, he set fire to his rice sheaves, which were one of his most valued possessions. This selfless act saved countless lives and became a powerful symbol of the value of preparedness and self-sacrifice in the face of natural disasters.

Since then, Japan has remained at the forefront of disaster preparedness, playing a key role in global education and technological advancements for tsunami warning systems.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024: Significance

World Tsunami Awareness Day holds special significance in today’s world as it brings global attention to the critical need for tsunami awareness, particularly in vulnerable coastal communities. This serves as a reminder that early warning and preparedness can make a significant difference in reducing casualties and damage from these devastating natural calamities.

The day also highlights the importance of disaster preparedness at both local and global levels. It also promotes awareness and sharing best practices, and empowers communities to develop better mitigation plans, from early detection systems to efficient evacuation routes. This day emphasizes global cooperation, encouraging countries to share resources, research, and technological advancements.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Awareness Day 2024 is 'Fighting Inequality for a Resilient Future' which focuses on the effect of disasters and the importance of supporting vulnerable communities.