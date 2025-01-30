Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Worst criminal' illegal aliens to be held at Guantanamo Bay, says Trump

The Guantanamo Bay detention centre has historically been used for holding terrorists

Trump has launched a large-scale operation to deport illegal immigrants from the US. Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has announced plans to sign an executive order directing the detention of the "worst criminal" illegal immigrants at a 30,000-person facility in Guantanamo Bay.

The Guantanamo Bay detention centre has historically been used for holding terrorists.

"I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo," Trump said at a White House event on Wednesday.

"...We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people," he added.

Some of them are so bad we don't even trust the countries to all of them because we don't want them coming back. So we're going to send them out to Guantanamo, he said.

This will double our capacity immediately. It's a tough place to get out of today. This brings us one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all, Trump stated.

Trump has launched a large-scale operation to deport illegal immigrants from the US, prioritising those with criminal records.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

