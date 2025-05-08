Home / World News / X restricts access to jailed Istanbul mayor's account after Turkiye request

Imamoglu, seen as the main opposition challenger to Erdogan's 22-year rule, was arrested on March 19 and jailed on corruption charges

Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey mayor
Despite his detention, Imamoglu had remained active on social media. His lawyers are expected to appeal the legal restriction. Image: Bloomberg
AP Ankara
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Access to jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's social media account on X has been blocked in Turkiye, a monitoring platform said Thursday, the latest move against a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Engelli Web, a website that tracks and reports internet censorship in Turkiye, X restricted Imamoglu's account in Turkiye complying with a legal request by Turkish authorities who cited national security and public order concerns.

There was no immediate comment from X but a notice on the platform says the account which has 9.7 million followers has been "withheld in TR in response to a legal demand. 

The account remains accessible outside of Turkiye.

Imamoglu, seen as the main opposition challenger to Erdogan's 22-year rule, was arrested on March 19 and jailed on corruption charges. He was nominated as his Republican People's Party, or CHP's presidential candidate while in custody.

His arrest has been widely viewed as politically motivated although the government insists Turkiye's judiciary is independent and free of political influence. It triggered widespread demonstrations calling for his release and an end to Turkiye's democratic backsliding under Erdogan.

Despite his detention, Imamoglu had remained active on social media. His lawyers are expected to appeal the legal restriction.

Opposition politicians criticised the restriction as an assault attack on free speech in Turkiye.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

