Xi Jinping meets Antony Blinken, seeks US-China partnership over rivalry

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. The Chinese premier told the top US diplomat that the world’s two largest economies should function as “partners rather than rivals,” acknowledging the existence of several unresolved issues in their relationship.

During their meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Xi noted some positive advancements since his previous encounter with US President Joe Biden, emphasising the necessity for continued efforts and addressing outstanding concerns.

“There are still a number of issues that need to be resolved, and there is still room for further efforts,” Jinping said.

“I proposed three major principles: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” the Chinese leader added.

He expressed belief in the capacity for both China and the United States to achieve shared development and prosperity, expressing China’s support for a confident, open, and flourishing United States, while also urging the US to adopt a constructive perspective on China’s progress.

“When this fundamental problem is solved... relations can truly stabilise, get better, and move forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, Blinken also held an “extensive and constructive” discussion with China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.

After the meeting, Blinken expressed optimism for productive dialogue, emphasising the need for clarity and directness in addressing key issues agreed upon by their respective presidents during the California summit.

“I hope we make some progress on the issues our presidents agreed on,” he said.

“The two countries should be as clear as possible about the areas where we have differences, at the very least to avoid misunderstandings, to avoid miscalculations,” Blinken added.

Their comments hinted at a long list of differences to be discussed, including Taiwan and the South China Sea, and trade and human rights, China’s support for Russia and the production and export of synthetic opioid precursors.

“Overall, the China-US relationship is beginning to stabilise,” Wang told Blinken at the start of about five and a half hours of talks.

“But at the same time, the negative factors in the relationship are still increasing and building and the relationship is facing all kinds of disruptions,” he added.

(with inputs from agencies)