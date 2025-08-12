Xi Jinping takes aim at US' protectionism in phone call with Brazil's Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke with his Chinese counterpart following talks with the leaders of India and Russia, as part of his outreach to allies after Donald Trump thrust Latin America’s biggest economy into the middle of his global trade war.

ALSO READ: PM Modi speaks to Brazil's Lula, leaders promise to boost India-Brazil ties A readout from Brazil’s government said the two leaders spoke for about one hour and exchanged views on international affairs, including recent developments around the Russia-Ukraine war. Brazil’s president, known universally as Lula, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping also agreed on “upholding multilateralism” through the Group of 20 and Brics.

During the phone conversation on Tuesday morning in Beijing, Xi called for coordinated efforts against unilateralism and protectionism — language usually used by China to criticise US trade policy. He said China supports the Brazilian people in safeguarding their country’s legitimate rights, describing ties between the two nations as being “at their best in history,” according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. China is willing to work with Brazil to strengthen coordination and set an example of “unity and self-reliance among Global South nations,” CCTV cited Xi as saying. ALSO READ: Will call Modi, Xi, but not Trump: Brazil's Lula da Silva on tariff dispute The call caps an effort by Lula to build solidarity across the Brics club of major emerging nations, of which Brazil is a founding member along with Russia, China and India. Lula spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past few days, as Brazil came under pressure from the US.

Brazil has become a target of Trump’s trade war after he imposed higher tariffs in an effort to end the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro on charges that he attempted a coup. Lula’s government has responded by seeking to expand trade with other partners, especially with China, India and Southeast Asia. ALSO READ: Trump extends tariff truce with China for 90 days before deadline ends Xi’s conversation with Lula also followed Trump’s demand on Monday that China massively step up its purchases of US soybeans. Beijing has bought more of the legume from its top supplier Brazil in recent months, and is also testing trial cargoes of soybean meal from Argentina, to secure supplies of the animal feed ingredient.