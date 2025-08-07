Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi speaks to Brazil's Lula, leaders promise to boost India-Brazil ties

Narendra Modi, Lula da silva

The agreement was reached during a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

India and Brazil on Thursday agreed to strengthen collaboration across key sectors such as trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and cultural exchanges, following a phone call between the leaders of both countries.
 
The agreement was reached during a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
 
Sharing details of the discussion, PM Modi wrote on X: “Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone.”
 
 
In its official statement, the PMO added: “Prime Minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month during which the two leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties. Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights.”
 
The development comes amid growing global trade tensions, including a 50 per cent tariff recently imposed by the United States on goods from both India and Brazil.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told Reuters that he would not demean himself by requesting a phone call with Trump, even as his administration pursued ministerial-level discussions to reduce the 50 per cent tariff. Lula had also mentioned plans to reach out to the leaders of India and China to coordinate a unified Brics response to the tariff hike.
 
Separately, PM Modi on Thursday asserted that the interests of Indian farmers would not be compromised. A day earlier, it was confirmed that PM Modi will visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit -- his first trip to the country in seven years.
 

Topics : Narendra Modi Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil Trump tariffs

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

