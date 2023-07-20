Home / World News / Yellen visits Vietnam to build US ties to offset tensions with China

Yellen visits Vietnam to build US ties to offset tensions with China

Yellen arrived in Vietnam after visits to Beijing and to India, where she attended financial meetings of the Group of 20 major industrial economies

AP Hanoi
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US considers building strong economic and security ties with Vietnam a priority, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday as she met with Vietnamese officials in a visit aimed at fortifying America's relations across Asia.

Yellen arrived in Vietnam after visits to Beijing and to India, where she attended financial meetings of the Group of 20 major industrial economies.

The United States considers Vietnam a key partner in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, Yellen told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to remarks provided by the US Treasury Department.

A free and open Indo-Pacific refers to the latest iteration of broad US diplomacy aimed at cultivating stronger ties with other countries in the region to in effect counter China's growing sway among its neighbours.

Vietnam is also a close economic partner, with our two-way trade reaching record highs last year and the United States serving as Vietnam's largest export market, she said.

It is a priority for our administration to deepen our economic and security ties with Vietnam in the months and years to come.

Speaking separately to a group of business women and economists, Yellen said she was encouraged by growing investments in Vietnam in industries including computer chips and renewable energy.

Her visit is part of continued US efforts to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Vietnam weeks after the 50th anniversary of the US troop withdrawal that marked the end of America's direct military involvement in Vietnam and pledged to boost relations to new levels.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were only restored in 1995. Since then, bilateral trade has grown, reaching a high of USD 138 billion in goods trade last year.

We have worked closely to address the legacies of the war, Yellen said.

China's border is less than 60 miles (96 kilometres) from Hanoi and Vietnam, like many of China's neighbours, has had maritime and territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea.

But China is Vietnam's biggest trading partner.

Yellen also met with the governor of Vietnam's central bank, Nguyen Thi Hong, and announced a new economic policy dialogue between the State Bank of Vietnam and the US Treasury Department.

She also thanked her for the close cooperation between the US and the State Bank of Vietnam to address American concerns over Vietnam's currency practices.

She added that the US would remain supportive of Vietnam's growth and that this would be beneficial for both Vietnamese and American people.

Vietnam has quickly become a major export production hub for global manufacturers like South Korea's LG and Samsung Electronics, suppliers to Apple, Inc. and auto makers like Honda and Toyota.

Companies have been expanding investments beyond China to counter risks due to political friction between Washington and Beijing and also because of disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yellen has highlighted what she calls friend-shoring, or derisking to manage such risks.

Also Read

Janet Yellen's China trip offers economic guardrails in tense rivalry

Appreciate India's leadership on debt issues as G20 president: Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China to sooth strained relations

Janet Yellen criticises Chinese treatment of US companies during visit

Yellen's visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts in China-US relationship

Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning

Wagner mercenaries, Belarus hold military exercises near Poland's border

At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks against Ukraine

Israeli army fire kills Palestinian man during clashes at West Bank shrine

Gunman in New Zealand kills 2 hours ahead of 1st game in Women's World Cup

Topics :Janet YellenChinaUSVietnamSupply chain

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story