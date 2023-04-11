Home / World News / YouTube gives its own TV customers $100 break on NFL's Sunday ticket

YouTube gives its own TV customers $100 break on NFL's Sunday ticket

After a promotional period expires on June 6, the 2023 season of the Sunday Ticket will cost $349 to $449, the company said Tuesday, again with YouTube TV subscribers getting the lower price

Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
By Gerry Smith
 
Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube is planning to charge $249 to $349 for the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket, with the lower price going to viewers who also buy its cable-like TV service.
 
After a promotional period expires on June 6, the 2023 season of the Sunday Ticket will cost $349 to $449, the company said Tuesday, again with YouTube TV subscribers getting the lower price. YouTube TV is an online bundle of more than 100 live channels that resembles cable TV.

YouTube won the right to broadcast the Sunday Ticket games in December, starting with the coming season, becoming the latest technology company to snag a piece of America’s most-watched sport. The deal is valued at more than $2 billion per year over seven years.

DirecTV, which previously sold Sunday Ticket, charged about $300 per season for the package, which gives fans access to games not otherwise airing in their local TV markets. 

DirecTV had offered Sunday Ticket only to subscribers of its satellite-TV service, with some exceptions. YouTube is selling Sunday Ticket to people who don’t pay for a TV service for the first time.

As a standalone option, YouTube plans to charge $449 per season for Sunday Ticket, or $349 under the promotional rate. Sunday Ticket will be available on all devices where YouTube and YouTube TV are available.

