Zelenskyy says Ukraine to skip US-Russia talks, rejects any imposed outcome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday his country won't take part in US-Russia talks this week on ending the war and won't accept the outcome of the talks if Ukraine doesn't take part.

Speaking to journalists on a conference call from the United Arab Emirates, Zelenskyy said his government had not been invited to Tuesday's planned talks in Saudi Arabia.

He said they would yield no results, given the absence of any Ukrainian officials.

Zelenskyy said he would travel to Turkiye on Monday and to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, but that his trip to the Arab nation was unrelated to planned US-Russia talks there on Tuesday.