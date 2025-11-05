Zohran Mamdani wins NY mayor election LIVE: Mamdani vows to fight corruption, hits out at Trump

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the new mayor of New York City, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist has made history as the city’s first Muslim and youngest mayor in over a century.

Mamdani will succeed Mayor Eric Adams, who withdrew from the re-election race in September but remained on the ballot.

Mamdani calls victory a ‘historic moment’

In his victory address, Mamdani described his win as a landmark event that dismantled a “political dynasty”. Quoting former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said, “A moment comes, but rarely in history.”

Mamdani vows to fight corruption, hits out at Trump

The newly elected mayor also took aim at former US President Donald Trump, who had earlier threatened to cut federal funds to New York if Mamdani won.

Mamdani pledged to “end the culture of corruption”, accusing Trump of exploiting tax loopholes and evading his fair share of taxes.

“Donald Trump, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” Mamdani declared, drawing loud applause from supporters. His remarks came in response to Trump’s repeated attacks throughout the campaign.

Democrats win key races in Virginia and New Jersey

Elsewhere, Democrat Abigail Spanberger comfortably won the Virginia governor’s race, becoming the first woman to hold the post. In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill secured victory in the gubernatorial election, further strengthening the party’s position in state leadership.