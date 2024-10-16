1965 Indo-Pak war: A Soldier's perspective on lessons for future conflicts

1965: Courage Unleashed – Short Stories on the Indo-Pak War

Author: Ian Cardozo

Publisher:Penguin

Pages: 234 + xLix

Price: Rs 350

It is not commonly known that when the 1965 Indo-Pak war broke out, one particular combat had spectators: The students and professors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

It was mid-morning and a class was on when sounds of explosions disrupted an otherwise ordinary day, sending students and their teachers rushing out. What they witnessed that day was one of the greatest air battles in the subcontinent. Indian and Pakistani fighter planes — the Sabres and the Hunters