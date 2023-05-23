close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

9/11, crime & punishment

Caught napping on 9/11 - in part because of a turf war with the FBI - the CIA was eager to get ahead of the game and gather intelligence on a rumoured second wave of attacks

Kanika Datta
Book
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
The Forever Prisoner: The Full and Searing Account of the CIA’s Most Controversial Covert Program
Author: Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy
Publisher: HarperCollins
Or

Also Read

An incomplete history of the CIA

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Career-focused content a big draw as Book Fair returns to capital

Maulana Azad: Proud Indian, proud Muslim

Hong Kong beyond the divides

Film studies for your first show

Smashing the glass ceiling from the corner office

India as restrained elephant

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW CIA FBI

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US Trade Development Agency aims for greater India-US partnership on 5G

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
2 min read
Premium

9/11, crime & punishment

Book
5 min read
Premium

The unsung hero

GST
6 min read

PC shipments fell by 30% in first quarter, notebooks fared the worst

PC, Personal computer
4 min read

India witnessing high growth in aerospace: FM to Boeing seeking investment

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

With Adani, Agarwal under scrutiny, India's privatisation drive stalled

fdi, investment, companies, stocks, investor, PSU, disinvestment, shares
6 min read

GDP over $3.5 trn in 2022, India fastest-growing G20 economy: Moody's

Moody's
2 min read

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

RBI meet: Focus turns to public sector bank boards' strategic role

RBI
4 min read

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon