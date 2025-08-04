Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / A Billion Butterflies: This book drops truth bombs on climate change

A Billion Butterflies: This book drops truth bombs on climate change

How an old deal over a supercomputer explains the politics behind climate science today

A Billion Butterflies: A Life in Climate and Chaos Theory
premium

A Billion Butterflies: A Life in Climate and Chaos Theory

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Billion Butterflies: A Life in Climate and Chaos Theory
by Dr Jagadish Shukla
Published by 
Macmillan 
288 pages   ₹699
 
If United States President Donald Trump’s imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian imports — to penalise India for its protected economy and for buying military equipment and energy from Russia — seems like bullying, let us pause to consider what happened when the US negotiated a deal with India in 1985. This event from four decades ago seems instructive for anyone who believes that the relationship between the two countries has suddenly hit a new low.
 
Jagadish Shukla, a professor of
Topics : Climate Change BOOK REVIEW books Book reading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon