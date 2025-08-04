A Billion Butterflies: This book drops truth bombs on climate change

A Billion Butterflies: A Life in Climate and Chaos Theory by Dr Jagadish Shukla Published by Macmillan 288 pages ₹699

If United States President Donald Trump’s imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian imports — to penalise India for its protected economy and for buying military equipment and energy from Russia — seems like bullying, let us pause to consider what happened when the US negotiated a deal with India in 1985. This event from four decades ago seems instructive for anyone who believes that the relationship between the two countries has suddenly hit a new low.

Jagadish Shukla, a professor of