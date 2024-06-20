A capitalist's lament

What Went Wrong with Capitalism
Author: Ruchir Sharma
Publisher: Allen Lane
Pages: 384
Price: Rs 999
This book is about an early love of the author — capitalism — and why it lost its magical efficiency by feeding voraciously on “easy money” willingly generated by governments and central banks to safeguard growth. Contemporary observers would shrug and say what is new? All economic philosophies become unrecognisable during implementation.
That capitalism has failed is obvious. Forty per cent of young Americans favour European-style political controls and state intervention to dilute inequality — one of capitalism’s ugly manifestations. In the developing world, rampant crony capitalism creates similar