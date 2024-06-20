A capitalist's lament

What Went Wrong with Capitalism

Author: Ruchir Sharma

Publisher: Allen Lane

Pages: 384

Price: Rs 999

This book is about an early love of the author — capitalism — and why it lost its magical efficiency by feeding voraciously on “easy money” willingly generated by governments and central banks to safeguard growth. Contemporary observers would shrug and say what is new? All economic philosophies become unrecognisable during implementation.