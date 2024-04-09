A destiny in Aligarh

City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh
Author: Zeyad Masroor Khan
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 312
Price: Rs 599
Upar Kot in Aligarh, a city in Uttar Pradesh, is where journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker Zeyad Masroor Khan spent his childhood. It is a “place where small houses pack into each other to a point of annoyance amid grand mosques that dot its dense neighbourhoods,” he notes in this classic memoir City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh.
In general, one’s childhood is a scintilla of emotions, but in the author’s case it appears to become a handy guide to survive a riot. That’s how City