A destiny in Aligarh

City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh Author: Zeyad Masroor Khan Publisher: HarperCollins Pages: 312 Price: Rs 599

Upar Kot in Aligarh, a city in Uttar Pradesh, is where journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker Zeyad Masroor Khan spent his childhood. It is a “place where small houses pack into each other to a point of annoyance amid grand mosques that dot its dense neighbourhoods,” he notes in this classic memoir City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh. Upar Kot in Aligarh, a city in Uttar Pradesh, is where journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker Zeyad Masroor Khan spent his childhood. It is a “place where small houses pack into each other to a point of annoyance amid grand mosques that dot its dense neighbourhoods,” he notes in this classic memoir City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh.

In general, one’s childhood is a scintilla of emotions, but in the author’s case it appears to become a handy guide to survive a riot. That’s how City