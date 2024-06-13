A literary affair

The Cooking of Books: A Literary Memoir

Author: Ramachandra Guha

Publisher: Juggernaut Books

Pages: 243

Price: Rs 699

In the Indian publishing landscape, there hasn’t been an occasion where an author has been able to substantially foreground a relationship with an editor in a book as compellingly as noted historian Ramachandra Guha has managed to do in his latest book, The Cooking of Books: A Literary Memoir.

It is also a privileged, indulgent endeavour. Who else but someone of Guha’s stature would be able to either get commissioned or have managed to pitch a personal history of a relationship he has nurtured for over 40 years