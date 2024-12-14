A Maverick in Politics: Profound, truthful, and no-holds-barred like Aiyar

A MAVERICK IN POLITICS: 1999-2024 Author: Mani Shankar Aiyar Publisher: Juggernaut Pages: 410 Price: Rs 899 Mani-Talk, the signed column that Mani Shankar Aiyar used to write from 1989 to 1999, was one of the most popular columns in Sunday magazine, the publication I had the honour and privilege of being associated with for more than five years. Many references to Mani-Talk in the second volume of his biography were gratifying and brought it all back, especially Aiyar’s despairing wail when it was suggested gently to him that columns were more effective when they were