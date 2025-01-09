A mensch from Ludhiana: Vinay Gupta's book on a Holocaust saviour

A Rescue in Vienna: The Story of an Unlikely Saviour Author: Vinay Gupta Publisher: Bloomsbury Pages: 228 Price: Rs 599

The name Kundanlal doesn’t figure on the list of “Righteous among the Nations”, the Holocaust Memorial’s designation for those who helped victims of the Third Reich’s Final Solution. To Vinay Gupta, author of A rescue in Vienna, Kundanlal, a former Provincial Civil Service officer of the Raj and later Ludhiana-based machine tool manufacturer, is a hero. One survivor of the Jewish families he saved from certain death described him as a mensch, the Yiddish term for a person of honour and integrity. Yet nothing was