Business Standard
Home / Book / A Ravindra's book delves into India's urbanisation challenges and future

A Ravindra's book delves into India's urbanisation challenges and future

With a few exceptions of large slums in megacities such as Mumbai, the poor continue to live on the city fringe-a colonial legacy that persists to this day

Governing Urban India: Policy and Practice
Premium

Governing Urban India: Policy and Practice

Saurabh Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Governing Urban India: Policy and Practice
Author: A Ravindra
Publisher: Concept
Pages: 336
Price: Rs 780
  Urbanisation is the flip side of prosperity. On a 250-year scale, as economies in the West grew their per capita income, their urbanisation rates increased alongside. There is a similar journey of growth taking place in India, where its towns are becoming centres of productivity and Indian metropolitans have expanded into megacities. Examining how our cities expand and observing the trends in urbanisation are ways to learn about India’s prospects for economic growth. A Ravindra’s book, Governing Urban India, is an urban governor’s experience and perspective on doing just that. It
Topics : BOOK REVIEW books Book reading Urbanisation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon