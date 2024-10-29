A Ravindra's book delves into India's urbanisation challenges and future

Governing Urban India: Policy and Practice

Author: A Ravindra

Publisher: Concept

Pages: 336

Price: Rs 780

Urbanisation is the flip side of prosperity. On a 250-year scale, as economies in the West grew their per capita income, their urbanisation rates increased alongside. There is a similar journey of growth taking place in India, where its towns are becoming centres of productivity and Indian metropolitans have expanded into megacities. Examining how our cities expand and observing the trends in urbanisation are ways to learn about India’s prospects for economic growth. A Ravindra’s book, Governing Urban India, is an urban governor’s experience and perspective on doing just that. It