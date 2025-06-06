Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / A Stranger in Three Worlds: Tracing Aubrey Menen's search for identity

A Stranger in Three Worlds: Tracing Aubrey Menen's search for identity

With biting wit, Menen maps the universality of exclusion

A Stranger in Three Worlds: The Memoirs of Aubrey Menen
premium

A Stranger in Three Worlds: The Memoirs of Aubrey Menen

Amritesh Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Stranger in Three Worlds: The Memoirs of Aubrey Menen
by Aubrey Menen
Published by Speaking Tiger
280 pages  ₹499
  The soul of humanity lies in contradictions. We are as charged with kindness as beset with cruelty, as quick to judge as yearning to be heard, and as mindless in existence as reflective in every moment. Aubrey Menen, the British writer whose satirical retelling of the Ramayana, Rama Retold was banned in India in 1955, was a man who knew how to capture those contradictions. It feels fitting, then, that his two autobiographies, republished recently, have polar perspectives on identity and nationality. Or
Topics : autobiography Literature BOOK REVIEW BS Reads Book reading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon