Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 11:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / A tale of two Mohans: Missed opportunities in a meandering narrative

A tale of two Mohans: Missed opportunities in a meandering narrative

The back cover of The Other Mohan in Britain's Indian Ocean Empire calls it part travelogue, part family history, and scholarly. This reviewer disagrees

Book Review
Premium

The Other Mohan in Britain’s Indian Ocean Empire

Shreekant Sambrani Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Other Mohan in Britain’s Indian Ocean Empire
Author: Amrita Shah
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: xxiv+412
Price: Rs 699
  This is a difficult work to describe, leave alone classify. Take the title.  It suggests that the author’s great-grandfather (the titular character) had possibly a consequence comparable to that of the Mohan, Mahatma Gandhi, as far as the British Empire was concerned. It doesn’t take the reader long to discover the presumptuousness of it, since Mohanlal Killawala was nothing of that ilk; he was a mere blip in the Empire in the Indian Ocean and does not merit even a footnote.
 
For the record, the said
Topics : Mahatma Gandhi British rule Satyagraha BOOK REVIEW Book reading BS Reads

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon