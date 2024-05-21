A twisted road to justice

The Battle for Sabarimala: Religion, Law and Gender in Contemporary India
Author: Deepa Das Acevedo
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Pages: 241
Price: Rs 1,595
Twenty years and counting, the protracted battle to allow women entry into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala is no closer to a solution than it was at the start. It has turned into one of those disputes in which no intervention is too big to fail. Even a Supreme Court judgment declaring the ban on women (in the age group 10-50 years) unconstitutional has not moved the needle.
The irony is lost on none; women are being denied the right to enter