Business Standard
A twisted road to justice

Anthropologist Deepa Das Acevedo's book explores the complex interplay of tradition, law, and societal norms in the fight over women's entry to Kerala's Sabarimala temple

Book
Premium

Arundhuti Dasgupta
5 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 8:58 PM IST
The Battle for Sabarimala: Religion, Law and Gender in Contemporary India
Author: Deepa Das Acevedo
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Pages: 241
Price:  Rs 1,595


Twenty years and counting, the protracted battle to allow women entry into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala is no closer to a solution than it was at the start. It has turned into one of those disputes in which no intervention is too big to fail. Even a Supreme Court judgment declaring the ban on women (in the age group 10-50 years) unconstitutional has not moved the needle.

The irony is lost on none; women are being denied the right to enter
First Published: May 21 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

