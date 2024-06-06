Business Standard
A woman for all seasons

Professor Nico Slate's book is an ode to a fascinating, courageous and multi-talented woman who lived through many chapters of India's evolution and built lasting institutions, including the IIC

Malavika Karlekar
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay – The Art of Freedom
Author: Nico Slate
Publisher: Fourth Estate /HarperCollins
Pages: xx +365
Price: Rs 799

Biographies and autobiographies are, for the most part, engaging commentaries on a country’s life. They bring an intimacy, an engagement, a “this is how it happened” twist to people, occasions and incidents. This remarkable life story of one of India’s most courageous and multi-talented women does just that. A part of the Indian Lives series edited by Ramachandra Guha, the volume represents years of prodigious research by Nico Slate of Carnegie Mellon University.

That the typewriter was almost a prosthesis on Kamaladevi’s many travels
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

