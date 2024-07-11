Business Standard
AI and tech colonialism

Madhumita Murgia's book examines AI's influence on people and the impact of AI crunching huge amounts of data on their lives

Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI
Author: Madhumita Murgia
Publisher:Picador
Pages: 336
Price: Rs 699


Everyone who’s reading this has had some degree of engagement with artificial intelligence or AI, even if they don’t know it. Apart from the integration of ChatGPT and other large language models into all sorts of applications, we’ve gotten used to Alexa, Google and Siri. We use Uber, play AI-run games and use neural net trading programs. You may also have been offered a credit card or a personal loan by AI!

The book’s focus is the impact AI has on everyday life as it rapidly

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

