An amble through a forgotten India

Before I Forget: A Memoir

Author: M K Raina

Publisher: Penguin Vintage

Pages: 409

Price: Rs 999

MK Raina (75) has produced over 130 plays such as Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein, Karmawali, Lower Depths and Pari Kukh, in several languages. He has acted in over a 100 of them since he passed out of the National School of Drama in 1970. As a movie actor, his filmography stretches over the years from the National Award winning 27 Down (1974) to the brilliant Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986), Taare Zameen Par (2007) and lately Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). It includes shows such as Tanaav,