Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

An amble through a forgotten India

Before I Forget is a rare glimpse into the gentle soul of one of India's most accomplished actors and directors, and a look into an era that is now forgotten

Book
Premium

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 8:41 PM IST
Before I Forget: A Memoir
Author: M K Raina
Publisher: Penguin Vintage
Pages:  409
Price: Rs 999

MK Raina (75) has produced over 130 plays such as Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein, Karmawali, Lower Depths and Pari Kukh, in several languages. He has acted in over a 100 of them since he passed out of the National School of Drama in 1970. As a movie actor, his filmography stretches over the years from the National Award winning 27 Down (1974) to the brilliant Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986), Taare Zameen Par (2007) and lately Gangubai Kathiawadi  (2022). It includes shows such as Tanaav, 

Also Read

How to age wisely

Bernie Madoff: Thoughts from the jailhouse

AI and tech colonialism

What myths tell us

World wars in Retailville

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon