Ananda: The sacred, profane, and psychedelic journeys of cannabis

ANANDA: An Exploration of Cannabis in India

Author: Karan Madhok

Publisher: Aleph Book Company

Pages: 416

Price: ₹999

The story of ganja is the story of humanity. It’s a story of survival, rebellion, and reinvention. The cannabis plant has seen it all: Crossed mountains and empires, persisted across millenia, flourished in uncharted and unfamiliar terrains, both geographical and cultural. In Ananda, Karan Madhok captures this journey in all its layered glory. It’s part pilgrimage, part inquiry, and part celebration — a history, a science, a lawbook, and a love letter all rolled into one.