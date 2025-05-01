Ananda: The sacred, profane, and psychedelic journeys of cannabis

ANANDA: An Exploration of Cannabis in India
Author: Karan Madhok
Publisher: Aleph Book Company
Pages: 416
Price: ₹999The story of ganja is the story of humanity. It’s a story of survival, rebellion, and reinvention. The cannabis plant has seen it all: Crossed mountains and empires, persisted across millenia, flourished in uncharted and unfamiliar terrains, both geographical and cultural. In Ananda, Karan Madhok captures this journey in all its layered glory. It’s part pilgrimage, part inquiry, and part celebration — a history, a science, a lawbook, and a love letter all rolled into one.
Starting in the Himalayan hush of Himachal, winding through