Anil Khandelwal's book explores leadership through self-awareness, empathy

The Gym of Leadership: Insights to help you build your leadership muscles

Author: Anil K Khandelwal Publisher: Penguin Pages: Xl+317 Price: Rs 799

After dishing out two bestsellers, Dare to Lead and CEO: Chess Master or Gardener, Anil Khandelwal has written The Gym of Leadership: Insights to Help You Build Your Leadership Muscles. It differs from other run-of-the-mill titles on this subject because of its unique perspective and premises.

The book is based on the premise that anyone with basic human qualities can become a leader. The author, for instance, admits that he was not a born leader. He attributes his evolution as a