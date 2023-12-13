Animal instincts, human survival

It wasn’t long ago that a virus passed on to humans through an animal, which is yet to be conclusively identified, and sent the world into a tizzy. For those few years, when humans locked themselves in, the rest of the animal world was out and about.

As human activity came to a grinding halt, smoggy urban skies turned blue again and nature flourished. People wrote articles and put out videos and social media posts on how beautiful and clean everything looked. They did so from the confines of their homes since stepping out was ill-advised.

Survival was at stake. And it could be at stake again and again if humans fail to acknowledge that their well-being is inextricably intertwined