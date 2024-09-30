Arvind Panagariya's book explores Jawaharlal Nehru's long economic shadow

The Nehru Development Model: History and its lasting impact
Author: Arvind Panagariya
Publisher: Penguin Viking, 2024
Pages: 345
Price: Rs 856
This magisterial review of modern India’s economic history by a celebrated international trade economist, earlier chair of the NITI Aayog and currently the chair of India’s 16th Finance Commission was written during the pensive days of Covid-19 and is dedicated to the author’s brother — an eminent Indian neurologist — who sadly passed on then. It is refreshingly free of dry technicalities. Instead, a lively, albeit heavily annotated, style, transports readers into the minds of politicians, business leaders and intellectuals, reading in