Home / Book / Believer's Dilemma: A leader's struggle with power and self-doubt

A new biography unravels Atal Bihari Vajpayee's complex persona, tracing his political journey, inner conflicts, and role in shaping modern Indian politics

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

By Abhishek Choudhary
Published by Picador India
453 pages  ₹999
  All politicians are complex, but this outstanding book attempts to deconstruct the personality, life and times of one of the most complicated individuals to have become India’s Prime Minister. That Atal Bihari Vajpayee was considered the “right man in the wrong party” is an overdone cliché. The book explores the restlessness of a personality who played a pivotal role in insinuating a new way of thinking into power politics and the Indian system — all the time racked by self-doubt. 
