Business Standard
Home / Book / Between Nakba and Shoah

Between Nakba and Shoah

'Israel has become its own ghetto, where Jews are less safe than Diaspora Jews,' says Kai Bird in his thought-provoking new memoir that leaves readers with much to think about

book
Premium

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Crossing Mandelbaum Gate: Coming of Age between the Arabs and Israelis, 1956-1978
Author: Kai Bird
Publisher:   Simon & Schuster
Pages: 423
Price: Rs 1,299

In 1956, eight years after the violent creation of the state of Israel, five-year-old Kai Bird overheard an American heiress in East Jerusalem proclaiming that she would give a million dollars to anyone who could solve the Arab-Israeli conflict. Excited, he told his father, America’s vice-consul in the then Jordanian-controlled part of the city, “Daddy, we have to win this prize.”

Almost seven decades later Kai Bird isn’t closer to that jackpot. Neither, of course, is anyone else, whether politician

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon