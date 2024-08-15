Between Nakba and Shoah

Crossing Mandelbaum Gate: Coming of Age between the Arabs and Israelis, 1956-1978

Author: Kai Bird

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Pages: 423

Price: Rs 1,299

In 1956, eight years after the violent creation of the state of Israel, five-year-old Kai Bird overheard an American heiress in East Jerusalem proclaiming that she would give a million dollars to anyone who could solve the Arab-Israeli conflict. Excited, he told his father, America’s vice-consul in the then Jordanian-controlled part of the city, “Daddy, we have to win this prize.”

Almost seven decades later Kai Bird isn’t closer to that jackpot. Neither, of course, is anyone else, whether politician