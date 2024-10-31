Beyond beaches: Couto’s essays on Goa’s complex cultural identity

My earliest impressions of Goa are etched with images of colourful caricatures personifying life there by the famous Mario Miranda, who belonged to the coastal state. The country’s quintessential Sunshine State, Goa has over a period of time become a kind of escape from reality for millions of Indians. With idyllic palm-fringed beaches, exotic casinos and tropical climate, it’s the hedonistic paradise, particularly for those residing in congested metropolitan cities. When we first took our (then) five-year old daughter for a vacation to Goa, she fell head over heels in love with it. As we jumped the waves and ate