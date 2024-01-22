Beyond the 'chameleon' strategy

It is divided into 10 chapters,

The ability to turn a challenge into an opportunity might seem innate but it can be learnt through analysis, introspection, mentoring and practice. If you find this hard to believe, read Adapt to Thrive, Not Just Survive. Written by Harit Nagpal, the chief executive officer of Tata Play, this book champions adaptation as a core element of strategy in order to run a successful business. The author breaks it down, and provides useful case studies to show how this can be done.

Adapt to Thrive, Not Just Survive

