Home / Book / Bofors Gate: Chitra Subramaniam's book deep-dives into the arms scandal

Bofors Gate: Chitra Subramaniam's book deep-dives into the arms scandal

A household name for her investigation into the Bofors scandal, Chitra Subramaniam's book offers an unsparing account of the defence deal, even as it examines her own motivation

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Author: Chitra Subramaniam
Publisher: Juggernaut
Pages: 291
Price: ₹899
  It is no exaggeration that the 1980s and 90s in Indian politics were the decades of the Bofors saga: Allegations of a ₹64 crore bribe in a ₹1,437 crore deal. On March 24, 1986, Rajiv Gandhi approved the proposal to give Swedish armaments giant AB Bofors, the contract to sell to India 155mm towed guns, popularly described as having “shoot and scoot” capabilities. In April 1987, Swedish state radio broadcast that Sweden won the contract only after paying bribes to senior Indian politicians and others in four instalments
Topics : BS Reads Book reading BOOK REVIEW Bofors Bofors scam

