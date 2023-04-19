Bold and cheeky truths

In this section

The Tata battle for legacy

India's moment in the sun, financial sector scams and migratory humans

SCOTUS and the Trump effect

The professor's chronicle of reforms

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com