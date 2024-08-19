Book Review: Some lessons in fighting brand crises from the marketplace

Managing Brand Transgressions: 8 Principles to Transform Your Brand
Author: S P Jain & S S Jain
Publisher: De Gruyter
Pages: 195
Price: Rs 2,741
‘Success has many fathers but failure is an orphan’ is a quote attributed to many including President John F Kennedy. In a similar vein, there are many books about brand successes but very few on brand failures or brand “transgressions”. One of the books I managed to read many years ago, Brand Failures by Matt Haig, lists 100 biggest branding mistakes, nicely categorised as PR failures, culture failures, extension failures and so on.
Brands have faced