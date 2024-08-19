Book Review: Some lessons in fighting brand crises from the marketplace

Managing Brand Transgressions: 8 Principles to Transform Your Brand

Author: S P Jain & S S Jain

Publisher: De Gruyter

Pages: 195

Price: Rs 2,741

‘Success has many fathers but failure is an orphan’ is a quote attributed to many including President John F Kennedy. In a similar vein, there are many books about brand successes but very few on brand failures or brand “transgressions”. One of the books I managed to read many years ago, Brand Failures by Matt Haig, lists 100 biggest branding mistakes, nicely categorised as PR failures, culture failures, extension failures and so on.